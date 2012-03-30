(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu is expected to meet European Commission Secretary-General Catherine Day on Friday.

ROMANIA CUTS RATES AGAIN AS ECONOMY STRUGGLES

Romania's central bank cut interest rates for the fourth time in a row to a record low of 5.25 percent on Thursday, taking advantage of slowing inflation to lend a helping hand to a fragile economy.

ROMANIAN LEU IN EQUILIBRIUM AREA - CBANK HEAD

Romania's leu currency, which hit a 21-month low earlier this month, is in an "equilibrium area", central bank head said on Thursday.

ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 4.25 BLN LEI DEBT IN APRIL

Romania aims to sell 4.25 billion lei in leu-denominated debt in April, less than 7.9 billion lei it issued in March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

POVERTY DRIVES CENTRAL EUROPE'S GREAT EXODUS

Maria Ene's traditional white house on a muddy, unnamed Romanian street doesn't have running water, but it does have two satellite dishes sprouting from its fence.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets fell across the board on Thursday, joining a bearish tone in European markets as Romania's central bank cut interest rates to record lows and the Czech bank continued to keep them on hold at their lowest levels ever.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania estimates a gross profit of 334.7 million lei ($101.32 million) for this year, up 20 percent from 2011, under international accounting standards. Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

HEALTH REFORM

A new health reform bill could be ready in June, deputy health minister Vasile Cepoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 19

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.3034 Romanian lei)