(Adds detail and background, updates shares)
* Suit alleges "orchestra of corruption" by MTN
* Case threatens to tarnish flagship post-apartheid firm
* Alleges MTN swayed South Africa vote on Iran at IAEA
* Shares in MTN down 3 percent
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 Shares in MTN Group
(MTNJ.J) slid on Friday after rival Turkcell (TCELL.IS) filed a
$4.2 billion suit against the South African mobile operator,
alleging it bribed officials and lobbied support for Tehran's
nuclear programme to win an Iranian licence. [ID:nL6E8ETA6U]
Turkcell, which lost the 2004 bid for the Iranian licence to
MTN, filed the suit in a U.S. federal court in Washington,
accusing the Johannesburg-based firm of using its influence with
Pretoria to arrange support for Iran's military.
The Turkcell case threatens to tarnish the reputation of
both MTN - a black-run company widely seen as a post-apartheid
success story - and the South African government, including
former President Thabo Mbeki.
It comes at a time when countries around the world,
including South Africa, are under strong Western pressure to
halt oil imports from Iran and cut other trade.
MTN, Africa's top mobile operator, has said the claim is
without legal merit and has accused Turkcell of attempting to
extort money from it - an allegation the Turkish company
rejects.
Turkcell's suit, backed by a collection of alleged MTN
internal documents including emails, invoices, memos and
presentations, accuses the South African firm of a "staggeringly
brazen orchestra of corruption".
Turkey's largest mobile operator alleges that under a
strategic plan code-named "Project Snooker", MTN used corrupt
practices to win the licence which had initially been awarded to
Turkcell.
MTN owns 49 percent of local unit Irancell, from which it
generates nearly 10 percent of its annual revenue.
"Upset by its loss of the open competition, MTN sought to
obtain illegally what it could not obtain through honest
competition," the Turkcell lawsuit said.
It notes Iran had initially announced Turkcell as the
winning bidder for the Irancell licence in February 2004,
following a tender in which multiple companies participated.
POLITICAL INFLUENCE
"MTN used its high-level political influence within the
South African government to offer Iran the two most important
items that the country could not obtain for itself: 1) support
for the Iranian development of nuclear weapons; and 2) the
procurement of high-tech defence equipment".
Pretoria has denied the claims, saying its foreign policy is
independent. Foreign ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela said:
"We are not going to engage in (a discussion about) the merits
of a case in which the government is not a respondent."
MTN's strong ties to the government are well documented: the
company was set up with government help in 1994 as the first
black-owned company after the end of apartheid.
MTN Chairman Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also mentioned in the
suit, is a leading member of the ruling ANC.
Shares in MTN dropped 3 percent to 133.12 rand by 1235 GMT.
The shares fell 1.5 percent on Thursday when Turkcell announced
it had filed the suit.
The lawsuit could be damaging enough for MTN to reconsider
its presence in Iran, said Abri du Plessis, chief investment
officer at Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town.
"Especially since it's going via the U.S. there could be
enough pressure for them to exit," he said. "It could be
possible that they don't get a good price even if they do a deal
with the Turks and sell it to them."
Turkcell said it had brought the suit in a U.S. court
because it believed MTN breached international law.
The lawsuit says MTN promised Iran it could deliver South
Africa's vote at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
and that it promised Iran defence equipment otherwise prohibited
by international laws. It also accuses MTN of bribing government
officials in both Iran and South Africa.
Turkcell alleges that MTN ultimately secured South Africa's
abstention on a crucial decision at the IAEA on referring Iran
to the United Nations Security Council.
According to the lawsuit, MTN arranged a private meeting
between the then South African President Mbeki and Iran's
national security advisor and nuclear negotiation chief, Hassan
Rowhani.
MTN has set up an independent committee led by UK legal
expert Lord Hoffmann to investigate the claims. It has said
Turkcell refuses to cooperate with the committee.
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Pascal Fletcher;
Editing by David Holmes)
((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com)(+27 11 775 3150)(Reuters
Messaging: david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: MTN IRAN/SHARES
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.