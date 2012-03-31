March 31 Saudi Electricity Co signed a $1.4 billion loan agreement with international banks to finance the constrution of a new power plant, it said in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse website on Saturday.

The loan, which will be repaid over 15 years, was made by a group of international banks led by HSBC and also including Bank of Tokyo Mitusbishi, Sumitomo-Mitsui Banking Corporation, Bank Mizuho, said the statement in Arabic.

Earlier this month, Saudi Electricity priced a $1.75 billion two-part Islamic bond -- the kingdom's first dollar-denominated issue since October 2010, when petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) launched a $1 billion five-year bond.