March 31 Saudi Electricity Co signed a
$1.4 billion loan agreement with international banks to finance
the constrution of a new power plant, it said in a statement
posted on the Saudi bourse website on Saturday.
The loan, which will be repaid over 15 years, was made by a
group of international banks led by HSBC and also
including Bank of Tokyo Mitusbishi, Sumitomo-Mitsui Banking
Corporation, Bank Mizuho, said the statement in Arabic.
Earlier this month, Saudi Electricity priced a $1.75 billion
two-part Islamic bond -- the kingdom's first dollar-denominated
issue since October 2010, when petrochemicals group Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) launched a $1 billion five-year bond.