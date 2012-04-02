(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES

Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves data for March.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 750 million lei ($227.68 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty looked set to end March with their biggest quarterly gains versus the euro in years, despite an emerging European rally losing steam on economic concerns and unease over Budapest's slow progress in getting aid.

ASAHI CLOSING IN ON $3 BLN STARBEV DEAL - SOURCES

Japanese brewer Asahi is finalising the purchase of eastern European brewer StarBev from private equity owner CVC Capital Partners in a deal likely to be worth around $ 3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

DACIA

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, stopped production at its Mioveni factory on March 30 and April 2 due to a drop in car orders. Ziarul Financiar, Page 16

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 3.2941 Romanian lei)