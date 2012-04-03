The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

* MEDIASET

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Tuesday it had sold its entire stake in Dutch television producer Endemol.

RCS MEDIA GROUP

The main shareholders of the publisher of Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sear will meet again on Wednesday morning to discuss its list of new board candidates after failing to find an agreement on Monday. Shareholders must submit a list of candidates by Saturday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The foundation that controls the bank presented its candidates for the bank's board. Among them is Alessandro Profumo, the former Unicredit chief, as expected.

FIAT

Italian new car sales fell 26.7 percent in March as a car transporter strike took its toll, making it increasingly likely that Italy's car market will shrink for a fifth year in a row.

UNICREDIT

The foundation shareholders of UniCredit will present their slate of candidates for the Italian bank's new board on April 16, the last day possible, Marco Cammelli, chairman of the Carimonte foundation, said on Monday.

* BANKS

Standard and Poor's said on Tuesday it expected Italian banks' profitability to remain weak in the next few years, leading most of them to adopt conservative dividend policies.

IPO

Brunello Cucinelli, the cashmere clothes house, is looking to list on the Milan stock market on May 3 with a float of around 30-33 percent, a source close to the situation said on Monday. One-third will be new shares, the rest shares sold by current shareholders.

