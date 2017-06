LONDON, April 3 London Stock Exchange shareholders gave exchange boss Xavier Rolet the green light to forge ahead with his takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet when they waved through the deal at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday.

LSE and LCH.Clearnet shareholders, who voted separately, overwhelmingly ratified Rolet's plan to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator with an offer of 20 euros per share, which values LCH.Clearnet at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).