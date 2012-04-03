LONDON, April 3 Urals crude prices were stable on Tuesday with at least three cargoes sailing from the Baltic to the Mediterranean in a relatively rare arbitrage operation, traders said, as they took advantage of a discount between prices in two regions. Delays at Russia's main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk due to bad weather continued to crimp supplies in the Mediterranean in contrast with well supplied markets in the Baltic, where Russia opened a new export outlet of Ust-Luga last month. "The arb between the Baltic and the Med is well open now... Some 300,000 tonnes might have already sailed," a trader with a major said, referring to arbitrage shipments from northern Europe to the Mediterranean where prices are around $1 per barrel higher. However, the arbitrage window might be short-lived as traders said there was still plenty of large Suezmax cargoes available in Europe's south while in the Baltic prices seemed to strengthen on the back of a tender by Russian producer Surgut. The company awarded a 21-22 April cargo to BP while Shell won cargoes loading on April 23-24 and 26-27 at prices around minus $3.30 to dated Brent, some 20-30 cents stronger than previous price indications, traders said. In other grades, Vitol offered in the Platts window a 16-20 April Kazakh CPC Blend cargo at minus $1.15 to dated Brent, some 40 cents weaker than previous price indications, but found no buyers, traders said. "Everybody is waiting to see if the U.S. and EU will release strategic stocks," said a trader. "Nobody is buying." Buyers were said to be staying on the sidelines in a market long in sweets, especially Libyan crude. "Naphtha margins have recovered since last week but naphtha-rich Zarzaitine and Saharan Blend are suffering," said a trader. Algerian Saharan Blend values have fallen well below the March official selling price to around plus 65 cents to dated Brent. Traders said lifters of Libyan crude were struggling to resell Sarir. Shell, BP and Saras will be keeping their April Bu Attifel cargoes, said a trader. About two cargoes of Azeri Light were said to be remaining to be placed in April. Socar was said to have a cross-month cargo and Statoil a 1 million barrel cargo loading end April, but the latter could be leaving the region. Greek refiner Hellenic has suspended its purchases of Iranian crude in April and is looking to alternative medium sour grades, including Iraqi Kirkuk, industry sources told Reuters. Resold cargoes of Kirkuk were said to be staying in the Mediterranean for bitumen production. With plummeting values for Russia Urals crude, competing Iraqi Kirkuk grade was believed to be valued at $1 per barrel below OSPs. Traders also said the Czech Republic might be facing serious shortages of crude in April as Russia had re-routed significant volumes of oil toward its newly opened terminal of Ust-Luga. One trader said supplies of Urals via the Druzhba pipeline have been so far scheduled at just 80,000 tonne for April instead of monthly volumes of around 400,000 tonnes. "We can probably bring volumes from Trieste or Lavera," one trader said, adding it will be more expensive than direct supplies through the Druzhba pipeline. Czech top refiner Ceska Rafinerka belongs to Polish refiner PKN Orlen, which has also seen its Druzhba crude allocations dropping because of Ust-Luga. CPC blend export will rise by 155,000 tonnes in April to 2.646 million tonnes, a loading schedule showed. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)