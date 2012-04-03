LONDON, April 3 Urals crude prices were stable
on Tuesday with at least three cargoes sailing from the Baltic
to the Mediterranean in a relatively rare arbitrage operation,
traders said, as they took advantage of a discount between
prices in two regions.
Delays at Russia's main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk due
to bad weather continued to crimp supplies in the Mediterranean
in contrast with well supplied markets in the Baltic, where
Russia opened a new export outlet of Ust-Luga last month.
"The arb between the Baltic and the Med is well open now...
Some 300,000 tonnes might have already sailed," a trader with a
major said, referring to arbitrage shipments from northern
Europe to the Mediterranean where prices are around $1 per
barrel higher.
However, the arbitrage window might be short-lived as
traders said there was still plenty of large Suezmax cargoes
available in Europe's south while in the Baltic prices seemed to
strengthen on the back of a tender by Russian producer Surgut.
The company awarded a 21-22 April cargo to BP while Shell
won cargoes loading on April 23-24 and 26-27 at prices around
minus $3.30 to dated Brent, some 20-30 cents stronger than
previous price indications, traders said.
In other grades, Vitol offered in the Platts window a 16-20
April Kazakh CPC Blend cargo at minus $1.15 to dated Brent, some
40 cents weaker than previous price indications, but found no
buyers, traders said.
"Everybody is waiting to see if the U.S. and EU will release
strategic stocks," said a trader. "Nobody is buying."
Buyers were said to be staying on the sidelines in a market
long in sweets, especially Libyan crude. "Naphtha margins have
recovered since last week but naphtha-rich Zarzaitine and
Saharan Blend are suffering," said a trader.
Algerian Saharan Blend values have fallen well below the
March official selling price to around plus 65 cents to dated
Brent.
Traders said lifters of Libyan crude were struggling to
resell Sarir. Shell, BP and Saras will be keeping their April Bu
Attifel cargoes, said a trader.
About two cargoes of Azeri Light were said to be remaining
to be placed in April. Socar was said to have a cross-month
cargo and Statoil a 1 million barrel cargo loading end April,
but the latter could be leaving the region.
Greek refiner Hellenic has suspended its purchases of
Iranian crude in April and is looking to alternative medium sour
grades, including Iraqi Kirkuk, industry sources told Reuters.
Resold cargoes of Kirkuk were said to be staying in the
Mediterranean for bitumen production. With plummeting values for
Russia Urals crude, competing Iraqi Kirkuk grade was believed to
be valued at $1 per barrel below OSPs.
Traders also said the Czech Republic might be facing serious
shortages of crude in April as Russia had re-routed significant
volumes of oil toward its newly opened terminal of Ust-Luga.
One trader said supplies of Urals via the Druzhba pipeline
have been so far scheduled at just 80,000 tonne for April
instead of monthly volumes of around 400,000 tonnes.
"We can probably bring volumes from Trieste or Lavera," one
trader said, adding it will be more expensive than direct
supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.
Czech top refiner Ceska Rafinerka belongs to Polish refiner
PKN Orlen, which has also seen its Druzhba crude allocations
dropping because of Ust-Luga.
CPC blend export will rise by 155,000 tonnes in April to
2.646 million tonnes, a loading schedule showed.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone
and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by James Jukwey)