MILAN, April 4 Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday a fair price for France's EDF to buy out shares owned by Italian investors in Italy's No. 2 power utility Edison would be in a range of 0.84 and 0.95 euros, with 0.89 euros being "a useful point of reference".

It said the 0.84 euros per share price proposed by EDF did not appear to be fair.

In December EDF reached a preliminary deal to win control of Edison.

Under the deal, EDF would effectively swap Edison's 50 percent stake in Edipower for the Edison holding of the core Italian investors in Delmi.

EDF previously said the acquisition was subject to confirmation by Consob that the price of the mandatory public tender offer did not exceed 0.84 euros per Edison share.

There was no immediate comment from EDF to the Consob statement.

Edison is controlled by EDF and holding company Delmi, which is headed by A2A and includes Iren . (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)