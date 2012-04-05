(Adds Onet item)

WARSAW, April 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATE HIKES SOON?

Poland's central bank signalled it would likely raise interest rates soon because inflation is too high in a still strong economy, surprising markets that had been betting on unchanged borrowing costs until much later in the year.

PKO BP CAUTIOUS ON DIVIDEND

Poland's top bank PKO BP adopted what it called a "cautious" long-term dividend policy that would take into account its capital ratios as demanded by the country's financial regulator KNF, the lender said on Wednesday.

ZE PAK

The Polish treasury holds talks with utility ZE PAK over the sale of 85 percent in lignite coal mines in Patnow and Konin, planning to sign the deal in the second quarter, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the treasury's spokeswoman as saying.

PGNiG

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG demanded lower prices for gas and its transit from Germany's VNG, from which PGNiG buys 0.4 billion cubic metres of gas annually, or three percent of Poland's needs, daily Parkiet reported.

KGHM

Polish copper miner KGHM reiterated it plans a dollar bond issue to finance further expansion, daily Parkiet reported.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX