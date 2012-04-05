Following are some of the main world news events expected in
the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama due to sign the
Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets with Kosovo
Prime Minister Hashim Thaci.
** NICOSIA - Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos to visit
Cyprus (to April 6).
** TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three
cabinet ministers are to meet to discuss the possible restarts
of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's
Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan.
** NEW YORK - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan briefs UN
General Assembly on situation in Syria ahead of April 10
deadline for an end to the government's assault on opposition
(1400).
TOKYO - U.S. Senator Jim Webb, chairman of the East Asia and
Pacific Affairs subcommittee, holds a news conference (0700) to
discuss North Korea's planned missile launch.
** PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus meets with his
Azerbaijan's counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
** ANKARA - Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha visits Turkey,
meets President Abdullah Gul (1200) and Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan (1600).
BISHKEK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit
Kyrgyzstan.
- - - -
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at
the White House Forum on "Women in the Economy".
- - - -
SATURDAY, APRIL 7
NINGBO, China - Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba
holds annual tri-lateral meeting with his Chinese and South
Korean counterparts (to April 8).
- - - -
SUNDAY, APRIL 8
SOUTH OSSETIA - Presidential run-off elections in break-away
region of Georgia.
NEW DELHI - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visits
India and meets with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
JERUSALEM/ WEST BANK - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
visits Israel and Palestinian territories (to April 9).
BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit
China (to April 11).
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 9
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Barack Obama holds a meeting
with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan
(to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting.
DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syria Government to partially
implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special
envoy to Syria.
** MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem visits
Russia.
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
** SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.
TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan
(to April 13).
** PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget
Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year
budget plans to the Senate (1400).
** PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.