WARSAW, April 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MARKET
The Warsaw bourse is closed ahead of Easter.
LOTOS
The refiner expects its operating profit this year to reach
1.026 billion zlotys, writes Parkiet, citing a person close to
the company.
EM&F
One of the retailer's main shareholders, Pioneer Pekao
Investment Management, believes the price offered by Czech fund
Penta investments was too low, writes Puls Biznesu.
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for March.
(1200).
