WARSAW, April 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MARKET

The Warsaw bourse is closed ahead of Easter.

LOTOS

The refiner expects its operating profit this year to reach 1.026 billion zlotys, writes Parkiet, citing a person close to the company.

EM&F

One of the retailer's main shareholders, Pioneer Pekao Investment Management, believes the price offered by Czech fund Penta investments was too low, writes Puls Biznesu.

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for March. (1200).

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX