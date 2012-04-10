WARSAW, April 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOND PLACEMENT

Poland may issue a small amount of Swiss franc-denominated bonds as early as this month, and it is mulling a benchmark bond issue either in dollars or euros before the summer, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill tells Reuters in an interview.

SHALE GAS

Poland's recoverable shale gas reserves are likely higher than the 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres estimate from the Polish Geological Institute, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna .

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi state oil firm Saudi Aramco may be interested in purchasing a small equity stake in two Polish refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos, writes Dziennik, citing an unnamed source connected with the Polish foreign ministry.

GETIN NOBLE BANK

Polish lender Getting Noble Bank is considering a bond issue worth at least 200 million zlotys ($62.58 million) to bring its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to 12 percent this year from 10 percent at end-2011, Chief Executive Krzysztof Rosinski tells Parkiet.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal may spin-off assets worth 80-100 million zlotys in the second quarter of this year to cut its debt, Chief Executive Konrad Jaskola tells Parkiet.

