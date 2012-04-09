NIAMEY, April 9 Four Chinese employees from state oil firm CNPC and two French crew members were killed in a helicopter crash in Niger's Tenere desert, two Nigerien security sources said on Monday.

"We found the remains of the private helicopter that went missing when it flew over the desert and all the occupants - the four Chinese and the two French crew members - were killed," a military officer said.

A second officer said the helicopter had taken off from CNPC's Agadem oil block in eastern Niger, heading towards the town of Fachi on Friday but never reached its destination. No reason was given for the crash. (Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)