Following are some of the main world news events expected in
the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 10
** BOCA RATON, FL - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers
remarks on the tax code and the economy at Florida Atlantic
University (2000).
TOKYO - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan
(to April 11) and meets Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
DAMASCUS - Deadline for Syrian government to partly
implement peace plan of Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special
envoy to Syria.
** YAYLADAGI, Turkey - International mediator Kofi Annan will
visit a camp for Syrian refugees in Turkey en route for talks
with senior officials in Iran.
** BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan meets with
Chinese President Hu Jintao and Vice President Xi Jinping.
** ANKARA - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Sultan of
Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah. A news conference to follow (0930).
** MAKATI CITY, Philippines - The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad
bin Khalifa Al-Thani visits Philippines (to April 11) and meets
President Benigno Aquino.
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
meets the Chairman of the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia
Herzegovina, Bakir Izetbegovic.
MOSCOW - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem holds
talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
PRAGUE - Czech ruling coalition parties meet to discuss
whether the government should continue in its present form.
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11
WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12).
TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for
talks with senior officials on Syria.
SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections.
TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan
(to April 13).
PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget
Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year
budget plans to the Senate (1400).
** NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council meets on developments in
the disputed Abyei region bordering Sudan and South Sudan
(1500).
** WARSAW - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits China
(to April 11).
HAVANA - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Cuba and
meets President Raul Castro.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency
for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13).
** WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund and World Bank, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on global
financial instabilities.
PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits
Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.
- - - -
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary
session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be
given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.
- - - -
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a
round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to
April 15).
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 16
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on
International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the
Whole.
EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin
America 2012 (to Apr. 18).
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
** BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April
20).
** MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to
April 21).
** LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April
20).