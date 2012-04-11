WARSAW, April 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO
Poland's state-owned bank BGK will not sell its 10 percent
stake in the country's largest bank this year, writes Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna, citing Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill,
who heads BGK's supervisory board.
KGHM
The copper miner wants to exploit gas present in its copper
mines, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
KATOWICKI HOLDING WEGLOWY
The coal miner plans a 1 billion zlotys bond issue within
four months of signing a deal with banks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
writes.
ENEA
The utility plans to pay out 106.6 million zlotys ($33.2
million) dividend.
