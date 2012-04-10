LONDON, April 10 Russia puzzled European oil
traders on Tuesday by adding five cargoes to its April loading
programme in a move that is likely to add downward pressure on
prices in a market already oversupplied by the world's top crude
producer.
A loading schedule obtained by Reuters showed Russian
companies will export five cargoes from the Polish port of
Gdansk, which had initially been absent from April loading
schedules after the launch of the new Baltic export outlet of
Ust-Luga last month.
The loading schedule by the pipeline monopoly showed
companies Lukoil, Bashneft and TNK-BP will be exporting an
additional 0.48 million tonnes from Gdansk.
"The big question is where this additional oil will come
from. Is everything OK in Ust-Luga; what's going to happen to
supplies along the Druzhba pipeline?" one trader said, when
asked about implications of the additional schedule from Gdansk.
Ust-Luga had faced multiple delays before its launch, which
has led to substantial cuts in Russian deliveries along the
Druzhba pipeline to Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.
Some traders said they believed additional crude supplies
for Gdansk were found due to lower levels of processing by
Russian refineries as they delay the end of maintenance season.
The additional cargoes will worsen the sentiment around the
Russian grade, which has been already trading near 11-month lows
in the past month.
"The market, especially the Mediterranean, is awash with
crude. Vitol is believed to have a number of unsold prompt Suez
cargoes," one trader with a Russian house said.
There was no activity in the Platts public window, traders
said, pegging Urals prices in the Mediterranean at dated Brent
minus $2.50-$2.60 per barrel, according to one trader.
Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk have effectively stopped since
Saturday when pipeline and terminal maintenance meant operations
were closed, shipping and trading sources said. The maintenance
is expected to end on April 15.
Delays are unlikely to have a major supporting impact on
Urals in any event.
"There is enough length in the market", one trader said.
Iraqi official selling prices are expected to emerge on
Thursday, said a regular lifter.
In tender news, Rosneft is expected to award a tender on
Wednesday for a Urals cargo loading April 26-27 from Ust-Luga.
Rosneft also closed a tender for a 700,000 barrel Sokol cargo
loading June 9-19.
In sweet crude grades, Azeri Light loading programme for May
showed a cut in deliveries to 20 million barrels, down around 2
million barrels from April.
April loading cargoes of Libyan crude largely sold out, said
a trader, and some lifters have started receiving their May
loading dates.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone
and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by)