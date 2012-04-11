Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

WASHINGTON - G8 Foreign Ministers meeting (to April 12). ** JAKARTA - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Indonesia.

TEHRAN - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan visits Iran for talks with senior officials on Syria.

SOUTH KOREA - Parliamentary elections. ** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will meet President Karolos Papoulias to set the election date (1400). ** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who will be inaugurated as president on May 7, is due to deliver an annual report to the Duma on the government's work over the past year (0800).

TOKYO - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa to visit Japan (to April 13). ** YANGON - U.S. Senator Jim Webb to visit Myanmar.

PARIS - French Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to present the government's multi-year budget plans to the Senate (1400).

NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council meets on developments in the disputed Abyei region bordering Sudan and South Sudan (1500). ** SOFIA - Deputy Prime Minister of Macedonia, Teuta Arifi, to visit Bulgaria.

BEIJING - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits China (to April 11).

HAVANA - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Cuba and meets President Raul Castro.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special party conference.

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 12 ** KUALA LUMPUR - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Malaysia. ** WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Saudi Defense Minister Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz.

ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13).

WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on global financial instabilities. ** WARSAW - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13 ** YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. ** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response" before the Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on "Rethinking Finance." (1700).

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 15 ** BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem to visit China (to April 18).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 16

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole. ** BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy to meet U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon (1230).

EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18). ** BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to attend.

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April 20). ** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul to visit Netherlands (to April 19). ** BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to visit China.

MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to April 21).

LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April 20).

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18 ** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19). ** BRUSSELS - Meeting of NATO political arm the North Atlantic Council (NAC) (to April 19). ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300).