* Qatar National Bank makes higher, revised bid - sources

* Sale talks had stalled earlier over price

* Dexia seeking 1.5 times book for Denizbank - source

* Denizbank shares surge on news of higher bid

(Adds details, background)

By Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair

DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) has made a higher bid for Denizbank (DENIZ.IS), the Turkish unit of stricken Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR), after earlier talks stalled over price, four sources familiar with the matter said.

"The bid has been reactivated, and is on the table," said one source.

"The new offer is closer to what Dexia is expecting," he added, saying that QNB's original offer had been dismissed as too low.

No immediate comment was available from QNB and their advisors Citigroup declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

Denizbank shares rose as much as 5.7 percent on the news.

Denizbank is worth $5.9 billion in the current market after a 49-percent run up since news of the sale emerged, and Dexia is understood to be looking for up to $4 billion for the bank.

A second source said that QNB had originally bid 1.1-1.2 times Deniz's book value and the Belgian government had wanted 1.5 times book. It was not clear what the revised QNB bid was.

Dexia, crippled by the euro zone crisis, has been trying to sell the Turkish bank for over six months. Two other bidders, HSBC (HSBA.L) and Sberbank (SBER.MM) pulled out, leaving QNB as the sole suitor.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Dexia had considered the Qatari offer too low, and was not willing to sell the healthy Turkish business - which gives access to a fast-growing market - in a fire-sale.

Dexia mandated U.S. investment bank Banc of America (BAC.N) in October to advise on the sale. UBS UBSN.VX is advising the Belgian government.

With a market value of around $25.8 billion, QNB is the largest lender in the tiny, natural gas-rich Gulf Arab state. QNB, 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has been seeking a larger regional role as part of an aggressive expansion strategy.

It currently has operations in Jordan, Switzerland, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Dexia was rescued by Belgium and France because of its heavy exposure to Greece and after it could no longer secure short-term credit to finance long-term lending activities. [ID:nL5E7L90W7] It bought a 75 percent stake in Denizbank for $2.4 billion in 2006 and later raised its ownership to above 99 percent.

