MILAN, April 11 Italy-based holding company Exor
SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, will
continue to simplify its 6.8 billion euro ($8.9 billion)
investment portfolio in 2012.
Exor, which is controlled by Italy's Agnelli family, wants
"to reduce the number of small investments in order to
concentrate on a few larger ones," said Chairman and Chief
Executive John Elkann in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.
While the company wants to streamline its portfolio, small
investments such as its stake in The Economist magazine and in
Almacantar, a property company, can make good business sense,
said Elkann, who is also chairman of Fiat, which controls U.S.
automaker Chrysler.
Exor's revenue diversification had reached "an advanced
stage" in 2011, Elkann said. "In 2011, 62 percent of the
combined revenues of Exor's largest investments were generated
outside of Europe."
Exor's outlook for 2012 is more positive than expected at
the end of 2011, Elkann said. "While such a positive development
is welcome, I consider it appropriate to remain cautious,
particularly while consumption data, especially in the E.U.,
remains weak," he added.
The company's net asset value (NAV) fell by 24.4 percent in
2011 as stock markets declined, depressing the value of its
listed holdings.
"Despite our negative 2011 NAV performance, we strongly
believe that the quality of the companies we own and the ability
of their leaders will allow Exor's NAV to continue to outperform
the MSCI World Index over the long term."
Exor holds 30.4 percent of engineering group Fiat Industrial