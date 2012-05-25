* Telefonica, Vodafone cut mobile subsidies in Spain
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, May 24Save up now for that new iPhone:
the era of free or cut-price phones when signing a new mobile
phone contract may be soon be over in Europe.
Telecom companies, facing a profit squeeze from fierce
competition and regulatory pressures, are taking the knife to
the generous subsidies that allow new mobile customers to get
the latest smartphones on the cheap.
Two of Europe's biggest telecom operators, Vodafone (VOD.L)
and Telefonica TLSN.ST, are using Spain as a testing ground
for this big change in their business model, while in France a
new ultra-low cost mobile player Iliad (ILD.PA) won clients with
a no-subsidy approach.
It's a gamble that could boost telcos' bottom lines but
could also lose them customers in recession-hit Europe. And it
is likely to hurt mobile phone makers if people hold back from
buying the latest smartphone, which at 600 euros-plus often
costs more than a flat screen television.
In Europe, telecoms companies' spending on phones more than
doubled to 13 billion euros ($16.36 billion) last year, meaning
more was spent on phones than on upgrading mobile networks,
according to Bernstein Research. Globally, phone subsidies
climbed more than 40 percent from 2009 to 2011 to reach $48.5
billion.
"There is a sense of uneasiness about very heavy subsidies
and a realisation that they are not good for the industry," said
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Franco Bernabe at a conference.
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said that operators
could now scale back their spending since consumers were
addicted to smartphones. "There are now very good Android
smartphones available with mid-to-low end pricing, so there is
much less need today to heavily subsidise handsets to just fuel
data growth," he said on an investor call.
Traditionally, mobile operators buy phones in bulk from
manufacturers like Apple (AAPL.O) or Nokia NOK1V.HE and then
offer them for free or a low upfront cost to customers when they
sign a new one or two-year contract.
Although they usually recoup the subsidy during the
contract, some firms are concerned that the approach saps
profits, especially as the cost of smartphones creeps up and
tech-savvy consumers expect upgrades every year.
In Spain, where one in four people are unemployed, market
leader Telefonica dropped subsidised mobiles for new customers
in March and offered payment plans instead so they can buy them
themselves. Vodafone soon followed suit.
Both say they will focus their marketing dollars instead on
keeping their customers they already have.
In France, new mobile player Iliad launched its 'Free
Mobile' service in mid-January with no phone subsidies
whatsoever and rapidly attracted 2.6 million customers,
prompting all of its larger rivals to match the model despite
initially deriding it.
The marketing chief of Vivendi's SFR (VIV.PA) Frank Cadoret
predicted up to 30 percent of the French would soon buy mobile
services this way. [ID:nL5E8GF1RB][ID:nL5E8GEIO0]
U.S. phone companies, including AT&T (T.N) and Verizon
(VZ.N), are watching developments in Europe closely. They are
managing to prosper from the smartphone boom because of better
pricing power, an d have so far adopted less dramatic measures
like delaying phone upgrades and imposing fees of $30 when
people get a new mobile.
Sprint (S.N) Chief Executive Daniel Hesse told Reuters that
it was too early to tell whether further measures would be
needed. "Obviously the subsidies we pay have been going up, up,
up... carriers have to take actions."
Cutting mobile subsidies is not without risk, analysts say,
and it's far from certain it will become the norm. They have
helped lock-in customers via long-term contracts. Eliminating
them means people can leave when they want.
There is always the risk that some companies will stick with
subsidies to entice customers. In Spain, third-place player
France Telecom FTE.PA is playing the spoiler to Vodafone and
Telefonica by keeping subsidies to boost market share.
And by severing the link between the phone and service,
telecom operators are also opening the door for smartphone
makers to bypass them to market.
"The single biggest card the operators have to play in
negotiations with smartphone makers especially Apple is that
they control distribution of the phones," said Thomas Wehmeier,
telecom analyst at consultancy Informa.
"If they stop subsidising them, more phone makers could just
start selling to customers directly and operators will have even
less bargaining power."
Apple already does this discreetly in its U.S. and U.K.
stores in partnership with Barclays (BARC.L), offering 6 to
12-month financing for iPhones. Retailers could also jump into
the fray. Tesco (TSCO.L) ran a full-page ad in a London
newspaper to tout its financing plans to customers buying iPads.
APPLE, SAMSUNG HIT
But the shift could also hurt phone makers, especially Apple
and Samsung (005930.KS), which make the most expensive
smartphones.
Asian brokerage CLSA estimates that 42 percent of Apple's
revenue last year came from telecom companies' mobile subsidies.
Nokia, trying to make a comeback in smartphones, will need
marketing and distribution support from telecoms companies if
its new Lumia phones are ever to rival the iPhone.
[ID:nL6E8FHA76]
People also might trade down to cheaper models, such as the
emerging crop of Chinese-made Android smartphones that cost
$150-300 instead of $600-800 for an Apple or Samsung. Or they
might just keep the one they have for longer, depressing sales.
In France, phone sales are set to fall from 24 million last
year to less than 20 million this year due to Free Mobile's
effect, said an executive who declined to be named.
In a worst case scenario where all operators kill subsidies,
some $24 billion would be wiped out of the mobile phone market,
said Pierre Ferragu, analyst at Bernstein Research.
"We don't think that is likely to happen though," said
Ferragu. "Operators in Europe aren't getting rid of subsidies
but just offloading them to partner banks via financing plans,
so we think consumer behaviour won't be affected too much."
EXPERIMENTS
How it all plays out will depend on how consumers react and
how telecom operators position themselves in each market.
In France, 25 year-old Natalie Reynaud says she recently
bought her own iPhone 4S and signed up for Free Mobile. "I like
that I can switch operators freely and not be tied into a long
contract," she said, adding that mobile subsidies offered by
France Telecom or SFR didn't tempt her. Reynaud also passed up a
consumer loan offered by Free Mobile in partnership with a local
bank because she didn't want to pay interest.
France's established firms, France Telecom, SFR, and
Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) plan to keep subsidies for their
mainstream business as a way to attract clients.
"People have finally realised that premium smartphones cost
the same price as a television! Few people want to lay out that
sum at the beginning of their contracts," said Olivier Roussat,
who heads Bouygues Telecom.
But he admits firms will probably have to cut subsidies over
time. "If the French market heads to average monthly bill around
20 or 30 euros a month, it's obvious that we won't be able to
subsidise mobiles."
In Spain, it's too early to tell how the three-month old
subsidy shift will evolve. In the first quarter, which included
only March under the new policy, Telefonica lost 170,000 mobile
subscribers, Vodafone lost 90,000, while France Telecom gained
130,000 subscribers.
José María Álvarez-Pallete López, who heads Telefonica's
European businesses, told investors that the company knew it
would lose customers initially but felt this was the right thing
to do to keep its most valuable subscribers and improve profits.
"We think this is a change that is needed at a sector
level," he said.
A Bernstein analysis predicted that Telefonica and Vodafone
could potentially add 25 percent to operating profit in Spain.
But a sales clerk at a Phone House store in Madrid said that
she had seen more customers opting for Orange since Vodafone and
Telefonica got rid of subsidies. "People are in a hurry to pick
up the iPhone from Orange, because they are afraid that Orange
will also cut the subsidies in a near future," she said.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
