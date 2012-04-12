WARSAW, April 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Poland's central bank releases current account data for
February at 1200 GMT.
BGZ
Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank said on Wednesday
it had launched a public tender to acquire the 40 percent of
Polish unit Bank BGZ it does not own.
JSW
Polish coking coal miner JSW proposed on Wednesday
a dividend of 632 million zlotys ($198.1 million), or 5.38
zlotys per share, from last year's earnings.
WIND FARMS
Poland may issue only four approvals for wind farm projects
on the Baltic Sea - two for the country's top utility PGE
and one for its No.1 refiner PKN Orlen,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX