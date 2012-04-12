WARSAW, April 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Poland's central bank releases current account data for February at 1200 GMT.

BGZ

Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank said on Wednesday it had launched a public tender to acquire the 40 percent of Polish unit Bank BGZ it does not own.

JSW

Polish coking coal miner JSW proposed on Wednesday a dividend of 632 million zlotys ($198.1 million), or 5.38 zlotys per share, from last year's earnings.

WIND FARMS

Poland may issue only four approvals for wind farm projects on the Baltic Sea - two for the country's top utility PGE and one for its No.1 refiner PKN Orlen, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

