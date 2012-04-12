The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNICREDIT
The chairman of German insurer Allianz in Italy and an
experienced Italian manager who sits on the board of Fiat are
the front runners to become UniCredit's next chairman, two
sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.
MF said on Thursday that Italian bourse chairman Massimo
Tononi was still in the race.
ENI
Russian gas giant Gazprom and Eni are among 14
firms that have expressed initial interest to buy Greece's state
gas firm DEPA, one of the first assets to go under the hammer to
reduce the cash strapped nation's debt, the government said on
Wednesday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank has applied for a Turkish
banking licence and plans to open a stand-alone corporate
banking headquarters in Istanbul, a spokesman for the bank said
on Wednesday.
ITALIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY SECTOR
Italy will announce plans to scale back incentives for solar
and other renewable energy on Wednesday, sources familiar with
the situation said, in a move which could help lower Italians'
high energy bills but could hurt inward investment.
*GENERALI
CEO Giovanni Perissinotto says in an interview with MF the
group had a good start of the year, improving its Solvency I
ratio to 132 percent at the end of February and increasing net
assets by 2.4 billion euros in the first two months of the year.
*FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
Insurance regulator ISVAP is divided over whether to approve
the four-way merger meant to rescue the Fondiaria group, La
Repubblica said on Thursday. Il Messaggero said that there is
still disagreement about the valuation of both Unipol and
Fondiaria's assets, as well as about the value of Fondiaria's
shares.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
*PRAMAC
Shares are suspended from trading pending a statement, the
Italian bourse said on Thursday.
