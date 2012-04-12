Following are some of the main world news events expected in
the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 12
** KUALA LUMPUR - British Prime Minister David Cameron visits
Malaysia (to April 13) and meets with his counterpart Najib
Razak.
** WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
** UNITED NATIONS - International mediator Kofi Annan is due to
brief the U.N. Security Council on developments in Syria (1400).
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz.
ISLAMABAD - Rajiv Shah, the administrator of the U.S. Agency
for International Aid, visits Pakistan (to April 13).
** GENEVA - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to hold news
conference (1330).
** TOKYO - Palestinian President Mahmound Abbas to visit Japan
(to April 15).
WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund and World Bank, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on global
financial instabilities.
** ANKARA - Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets
Turkish President Abdullah Gul (0900) and Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan (1500).
WARSAW - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to meet
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
PORT-AU-PRINCE - Mexican President Felipe Calderon visits
Haiti and meets his counterpart, Michel Josep Martelly.
** RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi
Arabia.
** HELSINKI - Serbia's Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic to visit
Finland and meets with Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja and
Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb.
- - - -
FRIDAY, APRIL 13
YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on
"Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response" before the
Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on
"Rethinking Finance." (1700).
** ROME - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime
Minister Mario Monti attend civil protection general meeting
(1400).
** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected
to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and Indian Foreign
Minister S.M. Krishna.
** NEW DELHI - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma meets
Pakistani Trade Minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem to officially open
a second border gate in Wagah, in India's northwest.
PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary
session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be
given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.
- - - -
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers expected to meet for a
round of talks over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to
April 15).
- - - -
SUNDAY, APRIL 15
BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem to visit
China (to April 18).
- - - -
MONDAY, APRIL 16
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on
International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the
Whole.
BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy to meet U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon (1230).
EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin
America 2012 (to Apr. 18).
BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to attend.
- - - -
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April
20).
AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul to visit
Netherlands (to April 19).
BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to visit
China.
MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to
April 21).
LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April
20).
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on
Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19).
BRUSSELS - Meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) (to
April 19).
WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)
Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300).
- - - -
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
** WASHINGTON - G20 Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Finance (to
April 20).
** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)
Eighty-seventh meeting of ministers and governors (2030).
** PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - G20 trade ministers meeting (to
April 20).
** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds
news conference (1245).