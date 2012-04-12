FRANKFURT, April 12 Germany's state-controlled
KfW bank said it had agreed to exchange ideas about
investment in low-carbon energy projects with Britain's new
Green Investment Bank (GIB).
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two banks on
establishing close and continuous consultations was signed in
Frankfurt on April 12, a KfW statement said on Thursday.
"As a development bank with long experience in climate and
environmental protection we are happy to support the GIB in an
advisory role, using our expertise in these promising areas of
activity," KfW Chairman Ulrich Schroeder said.
"Close bilateral networking between national development
banks in Europe is imperative for successful work in
environmental and climate financing," he added.
The GIB is being set up to start looking for private sector
finance in London and Edinburgh in the autumn, the UK government
said last month.
It will be capitalised with 3 billion pounds ($4.77 billion)
but will not be able to borrow money until 2015.
Wind and waste energy projects will be a top priority at GIB
over the next three years, with an extra 15 billion pounds in
private investment expected to be attracted by the state
throwing its weight behind the sector.
The head of GIB's advisory group, Sir Adrian Montague, said
he was looking forward to an intensive cooperation with KfW and
other development banks in the coming years.
KfW, whose loan programmes include projects in renewable
energy generation and energy savings and efficiency measures
such as home insulations, has already lent expertise in building
up similar institutions in eastern Europe.
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
