ONET
Polish broadcaster TVN is in talks with Ringier
Axel Springer (RAS), German publisher Axel Spinger's
joint venture with the Swiss Ringier, over partnership in
Onet.pl, which could lead to RAS taking control in the portal,
TVN said.
PZU DIVIDEND
Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer PZU wants
to pay out 1.75 billion zlotys ($553 mln), or 20.30 zlotys per
share, in dividend from its 2011 profit, the company said late
on Thursday.
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases March inflation data
at 1200 GMT, the same time the central
bank publishes last month's M3 money supply
reading.
Analysts expect price growth stood at 3.9 percent in annual
terms last month.
COAL MERGER?
Warsaw is working on plans to merge Poland's coking coal
miner JSW with another state-owned rival Katowicki
Holding Weglowy, Rzeczpospolita writes.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG is one of two
companies interested in buying into Slovakia's gas transport
and distribution firm SPP, Rzeczpospolita writes.
STATE-OWNED COMPANIES
Poland will soon changes the management boards' set-up at
state-controlled armaments producer Bumar and chemicals maker
Ciech, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
PENSION REFORM
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's flagship pension reform risks
violating the country's constitution because of different
treatment of male and female workers, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
writes.
HIGHWAY TROUBLES
Construction works on a part of Poland's north-south highway
stopped late on Thursday with builder saying a newly-built
overpass was threatening to collapse, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
writes.
HELICOPTERS PURCHASE
Poland wants to buy helicopters for its military for some 3
billion zlotys ($948 mln) with U.S. Sikorsky Aircraft and
American-Italian AgustaWestland running in the tender,
Rzeczpospolita writes.
