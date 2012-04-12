By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, April 12
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Thursday that oil spills at its facilities in Nigeria
soared last year, as it faces lawsuits in the UK regarding
earlier spills.
Shell said in its annual Sustainability Report that the
number of operational spills onshore increased to 63 in 2011,
from 32 in 2010.
The volume of operational spills jumped to 5,300 tonnes from
700 tonnes in 2010, largely due to a leak at its offshore Bonga
facility.
The volume of oil spilt onshore fell 30 percent to 500
tonnes. Shell said the higher number of spills resulted from
more pipelines being put back into operation, after an
improvement in the security situation allowed teams to access
facilities.
Operational spills are those related to equipment failure or
accidents. Spills resulting from sabotage or attempts to steal
fuel from pipelines caused 118,000 tonnes to seep into the
environment.
Shell is facing the prospect of an embarrassing litigation
in London, from Nigerian villagers affected by oil spills in
2008, after talks on a settlement broke down last month,
The communities accuse Shell of not taking due care of its
facilities and of failing to clean up spill damage and
adequately compensate those impacted.
News of the spills come as Shell said an oil sheen on the
water near two of its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico was not
due to any leak from its facilities.