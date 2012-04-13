Following are some of the main world news events expected in the next week (all times GMT). Asterisks denote new listings.

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 13 ** YANGON - British Prime Minister David Cameron meets Myanmar President Thein Sein and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. ** TAMPA, FLORIDA - U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the benefits of trade with Latin America to the American economy, ahead of the Summit of the Americas in Colombia. ** UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council meets to discuss a possible condemnation of North Korea's rocket launch (1400).

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on "Reflections on the Crisis and the Policy Response" before the Russell Sage Foundation/Century Foundation Conference on "Rethinking Finance." (1700). ** AJACCIO, Corsica - French President Nicolas Sarkozy visits Corsica to discuss issue of security and hold campaign meeting.

ROME - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Prime Minister Mario Monti attend civil protection general meeting (1400).

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and Indian Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna. ** RIYADH - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Saudi King Abdullah.

NEW DELHI - Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma meets Pakistani Trade Minister Makhdoom Amin Faheem to officially open a second border gate in Wagah, in India's northwest.

PYONGYANG - North Korea holds a special parliamentary session during which new leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be given a top title that consolidates his grip on power.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

ISTANBUL - Iran and six world powers hold talks on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.

CARTAGENA, Colombia - The Sixth Summit of the Americas (to April 15).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

BEIJING - Tunisian Foreign Minister Rafik Abdessalem visits China (to April 18).

- - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 16

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development) Committee of the Whole.

BRUSSELS - EU Council President Van Rompuy meets U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (1230).

EAST TIMOR - Presidential election (SECOND ROUND).

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - World Economic Forum on Latin America 2012 (to Apr. 18).

BRASILIA - U.S.-Brazil Global Partnership Dialogue. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends.

- - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

BRUSSELS - European Parliament Plenary Session (to April 20). ** BRASILIA - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers opening remarks with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the First Annual High-Level Meeting of the Open Government Partnership (OGP). ** ROME - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen meets his Italian counterpart Mario Monti and President Giorgio Napolitano. ** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul visits Netherlands (to April 19) and meets Dutch Queen Beatrix. ** BEIJING - Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra visits China (to April 19). ** MOSCOW - Syrian opposition group visits Russia (to April 18). ** ROME - Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb meets Italian Minister for Europe Enzo Moavero Milanesi to discuss key EU issues.

MANILA - ASEAN Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) (to April 21).

LIBREVILLE - 9th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Information Ministers Conference (to April 20).

- - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - B20 & G20 conference on Anti-Corruption (to Apr. 19). ** BRUSSELS - NATO Foreign and Defence Ministers meeting (to April 19). ** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Ninety-ninth Meeting of the Deputies (1300). ** AMSTERDAM - Turkish President Abdullah Gul meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. ** ANKARA - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen and Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb meets Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. ** HORSENS, Denmark - EU energy and environment ministers meeting (informal) (to April 20).

- - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON - G20 Meeting of Deputy Ministers of Finance (to April 20).

WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four) Eighty-seventh meeting of ministers and governors (2030). ** BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton participates in Foreign Ministers' meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - G20 trade ministers meeting (to April 20).

WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference (1245).

- - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 20 ** WASHINGTON - 2012 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (to April 22). ** REYKJAVIK - China's Premier Wen Jiabao is expected to visit Iceland and meet Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir and other ministers. ** PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visits the Czech Republic.

- - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 21 ** UTAH - The state party convention. ** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference (1730).

- - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 22 ** FRANCE - Presidential election - first round. ** WASHINGTON - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss an increase in IMF resources. ** WASHINGTON - G24 (Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four)/ AFI Policymakers' Roundtable on Financial Inclusion (1700). ** WASHINGTON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds Press Briefing following African Consultative Group (ACG) Meeting.