UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
LONDON May 11 British fuel tanker drivers narrowly voted to accept an offer from seven oil distribution firms over pay and conditions, averting a strike which could have seriously disrupted supplies, the Unite union said on Friday.
Unite, which represents 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike in March, said 51 percent of truckers had voted to accept new proposals put forward by the haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations after lengthy talks.
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".