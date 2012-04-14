FRANKFURT, April 14 Deutsche Boerse
expects derivatives market volatility to resume in the coming
months, providing a fillip to the Frankfurt stock exchange
operator's revenue, its chief financial officer told a German
newspaper.
"In the first three months, trading volumes at (derivatives
platform) Eurex fell by 16 percent and we'll have to see how it
develops further," Gregor Pottmeyer told financial daily Boersen
Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
"The decisive factor will be whether volatility picks up. We
assume it will in the coming quarters so that trading revenue
also rises," Pottmeyer said. "We still expect growth this year."
Pottmeyer reiterated Deutsche Boerse's forecast for a rise
in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to a range of around
1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to 1.35 billion euros this
year, with sales rising by 5-12 percent.
EBIT was 1.15 billion euros in 2011.
Financial market nervousness ebbed in the first quarter as
investor fears over the euro zone debt crisis receded, helped by
the European Central Bank's injection of 1 trillion euros in
super-cheap three-year money into the region's banks.
Pottmeyer also told the paper that it was unlikely there
would be any big international merger move between stock
exchange operators in the coming one to two years, because
opposition from politicians and regulators was too great.
In February, the European Commission scotched Deutsche
Boerse's planned takeover of NYSE Euronext because it
"would have led to a near-monopoly in European financial
derivatives worldwide".