* Rating one notch above junk, similar to S&P
* Shares fall 3 pct, under 3 euros for first time since 1997
* Nokia warned last week of Q1 & Q2 losses
HELSINKI, April 16 Moody's dealt a fresh ratings
blow to Nokia NOK1V.HE on Monday, dragging its shares to their
lowest level in 15 years and reflecting the Finnish handset
maker's struggle to compete with Apple (AAPL.O) and Samsung
(005930.KS).
Moody's cut Nokia's long-term credit rating to Baa3, one
level above speculative grade, sending the already battered
shares to a historic low of 2.948 euros. Standard & Poor's
announced a similar downgrade in March. [ID:nL6E8FB4E9]
The shares have been on a declining trend since a profit
warning last Wednesday, and they broke through the technical and
psychological barrier of 3 euros earlier on Monday for the first
time since 1997.
Nokia said last week that it would post losses for the first
and second quarters.
"Moody's believes that the structural challenges facing
Nokia's mobile phones segment may not be easy to address, such
as the market share gains recorded by makers of very low-end
phones or new phone promotions by Chinese carriers," the U.S.
ratings agency said.
Nokia quickly defended its financial position, saying it had
gross cash balances of 9.8 billion euros ($12.8 billion) and a
net cash position of 4.9 billion euros as of March 31.
"Nokia will continue to increase its focus on lowering the
company's cost structure, improving cash flow and maintaining a
strong financial position,” Timo Ihamuotila, Nokia's chief
financial officer, said in a statement.
In the first quarter Nokia's cash flow was 700 million euros
negative.
In the second quarter, when losses from the phone business
could widen, the firm is also due to pay out dividends of around
750 million.
Nokia is in the midst of a restructuring programme to cut
annual costs at its phone unit by more than 1 billion euros, and
is expected to unveil further cuts over coming months. The
latest round of 4,000 job cuts was announced in
February.[ID:nL5E8D81S]
The once-dominant mobile phone maker lost the top spot in
the lucrative smartphone market last year to Apple and phones
running Google's (GOOG.O) Android system. It also faces tough
competition from nimble Asian competitors at the low end.
The stock had already crashed more than 50 percent since
Nokia announced in February 2011 that it was dropping its own
Symbian operating software and switching to the largely untried
Windows Phone system developed by Microsoft (MSFT.O).
Sales of Symbian phones have been falling faster than
originally expected, and sales of new Windows phones have yet to
make up for those losses.
Nokia is due to report first quarter results on April 19.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
