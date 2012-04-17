WARSAW, April 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOND SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry will give details of its bond supply scheduled for Thursday.

RATES

Poland's current interest rates are too low to bring inflation down to the central bank's target, two policymakers said on Monday, adding to arguments that the bank's policy council could raise interest rates as soon as in May.

TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS

Bratislava-listed Tatry Mountain Resorts, a Slovakian company offering leisure and recreation services, will debut on the Warsaw stock exchange in autumn 2012, Parkiet wrote without revealing the source of its information.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys)