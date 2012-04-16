MILAN, April 16 Italian private equity funds
Palladio Finanziaria and Arepo PR said on Monday a plan by
Italian insurer Unipol to rescue troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI would give its current majority owner,
Premafin "unacceptable privileges".
Earlier on Monday, Unipol laid down its conditions for
pressing ahead with a complex, 1.7 billion euro deal to save
Fondiaria through a four-way merger and three capital jikes.
Palladio and Sator's Arepo PR, which own 3 percent and 5
percent of Italy's No. 2 insurer respectively, have launched a
rival bid for Fondiaria-SAI which does not envisage a merger
with Premafin, which belongs to the Ligresti family.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)