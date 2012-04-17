ALMATY, April 17 BTA, Kazakhstan's
third-largest bank by assets, on Tuesday named Yerik Balapanov
as the new chairman of its management board, to help steer the
lender through a second debt restructuring.
The bank, majority owned by sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, defaulted on a $2 billion 2018 Eurobond in
January, only 18 months after a first round of restructuring cut
its debt by two thirds.
BTA has said it plans to finish negotiations with its
creditors, who backed Balapanov's appointment, in the first half
of this year.
Askhat Beisenbayev, who had acted as chairman of the
management board since January 2012, was appointed as
Balapanov's first deputy chairman, replacing Nikolai Varenko who
resigned.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Erica Billingham)