ALMATY, April 17 BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, on Tuesday named Yerik Balapanov as the new chairman of its management board, to help steer the lender through a second debt restructuring.

The bank, majority owned by sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, defaulted on a $2 billion 2018 Eurobond in January, only 18 months after a first round of restructuring cut its debt by two thirds.

BTA has said it plans to finish negotiations with its creditors, who backed Balapanov's appointment, in the first half of this year.

Askhat Beisenbayev, who had acted as chairman of the management board since January 2012, was appointed as Balapanov's first deputy chairman, replacing Nikolai Varenko who resigned.

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Erica Billingham)