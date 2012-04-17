HELSINKI, April 17 Neste Oil said it
began scheduled maintenance at a refinery in Naantali, western
Finland, to ensure safety requirements and replace equipment
such as process furnaces.
The Finnish refiner has said the 60 million euro ($78
million) turnaround project should last around six weeks, during
which the refinery will be offline. The company said on Tuesday
that it will be up and running at the beginning of June.
The refinery's main products are traffic fuels and specialty
producs such as bitumen, solvents and small engine gasoline.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
