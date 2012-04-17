MILAN, April 17 Italy's Exor,
controlled by Fiat's Agnelli family, will take a stake
in Rothschild holding Paris Orleans when the French
banking family consolidates its operations from June 4, a person
familiar with the situation said.
"Exor will take a stake in Paris Orleans as part of the
French group's reorganization," said the person on Tuesday.
The source could not provide details about the size of the
stake.
Exor's move will cement a link between two of Europe's most
powerful families, both of which have evolved with their car and
banking businesses.
Paris Orleans was founded in 1838, although the Rothschild
family's roots in finance go back to the end of the 18th
century. Fiat was founded in 1899 by a group of investors
including Giovanni Agnelli.
Paris Orleans will buy out the minority stakes in its
subsidiaries, including N.M.Rothschild in London, the banking
family said on April 4, as well as the group's French asset
management business.
The move will make the Rothschild group's capital base
stronger under new, tougher regulations, as well as maintain the
family's grip on the business.
The resulting firm will take on a French limited partnership
structure, similar to the one that the Agnelli family uses in
Italy to control Exor, Fiat, and Exor's other assets.
Exor Chairman and CEO John Elkann said in a letter to
investors earlier this month he was willing to consider minority
stakes in businesses "at attractive valuations with which we
would be proud to be associated."
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and
Helen Massy-Beresford)