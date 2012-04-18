WARSAW, April 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BOS BANK
BOS Bank's shareholder, the National Environmental
Protection fund, could sell its stake after 2013, the fund's
chief executive is quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.
PGE
Poland's treasury may sell a 7-percent stake of the
country's top utility PGE, Deputy Treasury Minister
Pawel Tamborski told daily Parkiet in an interview. Tamborski
added that investors should not assume stakes in other
state-controlled energy companies would also be sold.
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases March corporate sector
wages and employment data at 1200 GMT,
with analysts expecting the figures at 3.8 percent year-n-year
and 0.6 percent year-on-year respectively.
CONVERGENCE
Poland is sticking to its 2012 budget deficit target of 2.9
percent of economic output, a source familiar with its latest
euro convergence programme update said on Tuesday, despite the
European Commission and the IMF forecasting bigger shortfalls.
CHF ISSUE
Poland drew solid demand in a Swiss franc bond issue on
Tuesday, selling 825 million francs ($902.13 million) in
floating-rate and fixed-rate papers, slightly more than planned
and the largest franc sovereign bond issue this year globally.
Following the placement, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik
Radziwill told PAP news agency that the issue meants Warsaw has
ment about 60 percent of all its borrowing needs planned for
this year.
