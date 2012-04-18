(Adds press digest)

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting from 0630 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies mostly rose on Tuesday as the euro shook off rising worry over the continent's resurgent debt crisis, with Hungary's forint leading gains despite an impasse in financial aid talks that has kept that market on edge.

NO CONFIDRENCE MOTION

Romania's opposition Social Liberal Union plans to file a no confidence motion against the centrist coalition government on Wednesday, opposition leader Victor Ponta said. Agerpres

NEW TAX AUTHORITY CHIEF

Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu dismissed tax authority head Sorin Blejnar on Tuesday and named Serban Pop as the new head of Romania's tax authority.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

OLTCHIM

Four companies are interested to participate in an auction for a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals firm Oltchim , the economy ministry said on Tuesday. The auction is scheduled to take place on May 31. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

