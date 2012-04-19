WARSAW, April 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, PPI
The statistics office releases March industrial output and
PPI. Analysts expect industrial output rising 4.7 percent and
producer prices 4.8 percent year-on-year.
PKN
Poland's top refiner expects its operating profit to fall by
a third in the first quarter as a gains related to its required
oil reserves failed to erase the effect of lower margins.
PHN
The state real estate holding group PHN plans to file an IPO
prospectus within weeks and hopes to debut on the Warsaw bourse
by the end of June, writes Rzeczpospolita.
