The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The governor of the Bank of Italy was quoted as saying by an Italian newspaper on Thursday that Spain should not be a cause for concern although the country was going through a difficult phase and Europe must be equipped to intervene.

PRYSMIAN

The head of the cables maker confirmed on Wednesday he sees adjusted EBITDA of 600 million euros in 2012, and will release updated guidance on May 10.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian defense firm denied a report it had paid kickbacks for a helicopter contract in Panama. It also denied it had purchased real estate from Northern League vice secretary Marco Reguzzoni.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

The insurer's board meets on Thursday to decide on a merger with peer Unipol.

Unipol may submit an improved merger proposal, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report.

* IMPREGILO

Italy's biggest builder said late on Thursday that Giovanni Castellucci was stepping down as deputy-chairman and Fabio Cerchiai had resigned from its board.

* ENEL

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has written to Argentine President Cristina Fernandez asking for a change in Buenos Aires' energy policies because steady tariffs are making rising costs nearly unsustainable for Enel's units Edesur and Endesa, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* UNICREDIT

The bank's board meets on Thursday.

Dieter Rampl will submit its resignations as president to the board on Thursday and Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni will outline the latest developments of the Fonsai-Unipol merger as UniCredit is Premafin's chief creditor, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ECONOMIC INDICATORS GMT City Event Period Prior --------------------------------------------------------------- 0800 ROME ISTAT, industrial orders Feb -7.4% m/m; -5,6% y/y 0800 ROME ISTAT, industrial sales Feb -4.9% m/m; -4,4% y/y

1220 MILAN Reuters, quarterly poll on Italian economy.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................