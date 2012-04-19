DUBAI, April 19 The Methane Nile Eagle liquefied natural gas tanker, which had been due to deliver Trinidad LNG to the UK's Dragon terminal in early April, is on course to deliver it to Chile on April 24, according to ship tracking and local port authority data.

BG Group is the largest shareholder in both the Dragon LNG terminal in south Wales and the Quintero LNG terminal in Chile that the Methane Nile Eagle is now heading to.

According to ship tracking data on Reuters the vessel left Trinidad for the UK in March but did a u-turn after crossing most of the North Atlantic and headed south to the southern tip of South America.

According to analysts Waterborne LNG, the vessel was diverted because it was needed to meet Chilean supply obligations amid reduced production from a plant in Trinidad.