DUBAI, April 19 The Methane Nile Eagle liquefied
natural gas tanker, which had been due to deliver Trinidad LNG
to the UK's Dragon terminal in early April, is on course to
deliver it to Chile on April 24, according to ship tracking and
local port authority data.
BG Group is the largest shareholder in both the
Dragon LNG terminal in south Wales and the Quintero LNG terminal
in Chile that the Methane Nile Eagle is now heading to.
According to ship tracking data on Reuters the vessel left
Trinidad for the UK in March but did a u-turn after crossing
most of the North Atlantic and headed south to the southern tip
of South America.
According to analysts Waterborne LNG, the vessel was
diverted because it was needed to meet Chilean supply
obligations amid reduced production from a plant in Trinidad.