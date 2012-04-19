MILAN, April 19 Chinese state auto group Beijing
Automotive Industry Holding Co (BAIC) has deepened its ties with
Leonardo Fioravanti, hiring the Italian designer of a string of
Ferrari sportscars as a consultant.
"BAIC has asked Leonardo Fioravanti to personally supervise
projects, as a consultant, including one advising BAIC on
building its own brand," Luca Fioravanti, an executive at the
family-held design house, told Reuters on Thursday.
The move highlights increasingly close links between Asian
carmakers and Italian car designers. Fioravanti, the design
house, formed a partnership with Shanghai-based design and
engineering consultancy Eastone, and will unveil a concept car
for BAIC designed with Eastone at the Bejing Motor Show next
week.
Chinese car manufacturers like Beijing Automotive, Chery,
Brilliance and First Auto Works displayed Italy-designed concept
cars at last year's Beijing International Automotive Exhibition,
and the trend will likely be in evidence again at the 2012 show.
BAIC is set to roll out its own brand this year, based on
Saab technology, its chairman said on Tuesday.
Turin-based car designers Pininfarina, Torino
Design, and Fioravanti said they will all be at the Beijing show
with concept cars or talking to clients.
Fioravanti is based outside of Turin, Italy, and has a
client list that includes Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia,
Peugeot, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Hyundai
and General Motors.