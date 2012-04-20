WARSAW, April 20 Here are news stories, press
TK TELEKOM
The state railway company PKP has extended the deadline for
filing binding binds for its telecom arm TK Telekom to May 31,
the Puls Biznesu daily quoted the PKP spokesman as saying.
BRE BANK
Polish BRE Bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank,
plans to consolidate its brands under the "mBank" brand and put
more emphasis on the development of its investment banking
business and acquisition of a younger client base, BRE Bank's
chief executive Cezary Stypukowski told Rzeczpospolita daily.
ING
ING Bank Slaski, the Polish unit of Dutch bank ING
may issue bonds worth 5 billion zlotys ($1.57 billion) with
maturity of the papers up to 10 years, the bank said in a
statement on Thursday.
LIGNITE MINES ADAMOW AND KONIN
The privitised lignite mines Adamow and Konin that are being
privatised may be worth around 700 million zlotys ($220
million), Rzeczpospolita daily reported quoting sources close to
the transaction.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Poland aims to float the shares of coal miner Kompania
Weglowa on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2014 at the latest,
Deputy Economy Minister Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told the Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna daily.
LOTOS
Pawel Olechnowicz, the present chief executive of the Polish
oil company Lotos plans to participate in the contest to become
the company's head for the new term, Rzeczpospolita daily
reported without naming its sources.
CENTRAL BANK
Polish Central Bank Governor Marek Belka said on Thursday
that he expects the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to consider
raising interest rates at its May meeting.
NET INFLATION
Poland's central bank releases net inflation data at 1200
GMT.
T-BILLS
The finance ministry will announce at 1300 GMT the offer for
the Monday's treasury bills tender.
