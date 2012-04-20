UPDATE 1-Sirius XM to invest $480 mln in Pandora Media
June 9 Pandora Media Inc said on Friday that U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest $480 million in the music streaming company.
BERLIN, April 20 German truck maker MAN SE has no signs of order cancellations in Europe despite the economic slowdown in the region, Chief Financial Officer Frank Lutz said on Friday at the company's annual general meeting in Munich.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
June 9 Pandora Media Inc said on Friday that U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest $480 million in the music streaming company.
* JD to expand drone network into rural China (Adds comments by Liu, further details)