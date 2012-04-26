HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish retailer Kesko
reported a steep fall in profit due to write-offs and
costs related to its expansion.
Kesko's first-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off
items, fell 32 percent to 23.6 million euros, much weaker than
the market's average forecast of 39.7 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Net profit fell to 17 cents per share, compared to the
market's forecast for 28 cents a share.
Kesko forecast its core operating profit to decline further
over the next 12 months due to weaker car sales and high
investment costs.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)