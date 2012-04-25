April 25 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, said on Wednesday it had delayed development of Japan's first commercial passenger jet by more than a year.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) will make its maiden flight in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2013, and first deliveries will be pushed back to the summer of 2015, the Japanese company said in a statement confirming recent media reports.

The MRJ is Japan's first passenger jet and the country's first commmercial passenger aircraft since a 1960s turboprop.

Mitsubishi said the delay would allow it to carry out further technical studies and overhaul the processes for manufacturing the aircraft, which aims to compete with Canada's Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer.

The Nikkei business daily reported this month that the delay had been linked to a flawed production process.

Mitsubishi had been expected to hand over the first of 25 MRJs ordered by All Nippon Airways Co in the January-March quarter of 2014.

The jet is powered by engines from United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney which told the AFCA finance conference in Barcelona on Wednesday that engine testing was going according to plan.