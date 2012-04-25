April 25 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, said on Wednesday it
had delayed development of Japan's first commercial passenger
jet by more than a year.
The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) will make its maiden
flight in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2013, and first deliveries
will be pushed back to the summer of 2015, the Japanese company
said in a statement confirming recent media reports.
The MRJ is Japan's first passenger jet and the country's
first commmercial passenger aircraft since a 1960s turboprop.
Mitsubishi said the delay would allow it to carry out
further technical studies and overhaul the processes for
manufacturing the aircraft, which aims to compete with Canada's
Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer.
The Nikkei business daily reported this month that the delay
had been linked to a flawed production process.
Mitsubishi had been expected to hand over the first of 25
MRJs ordered by All Nippon Airways Co in the
January-March quarter of 2014.
The jet is powered by engines from United Technologies
unit Pratt & Whitney which told the AFCA finance
conference in Barcelona on Wednesday that engine testing was
going according to plan.