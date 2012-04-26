WARSAW, April 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
TPSA
Poland's top telecoms group reports a 28-percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts, because of a
favourable comparison to the year-ago period when the bottom
line was weighed by financial one-offs.
DEBT
Poland plans to change the rules by which it calculates its
debt ratios to avoid painful consequences of breaching some
internal thresholds.
CHINA
China aims to double trade with Poland over the next five
years, Premier Wen Jiabao says.
ASSECO
The software group proposes a dividend of 2.19 zlotys per
share.
