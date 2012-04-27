WARSAW, April 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TESCO

Tesco, world's No.3 retailer, plans to fire up to 3,000 employees or around 10 percent of the workforce at its Polish arm, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Friday.

NOVATOR

Investment fund Novator is ready to look for new investment opportunities in Poland after it sold its pharmaceutical business Actavis for 4.25 billion euros ($5.62 billion), Novator's spokesman told the Parkiet daily.

Novator hold nearly 50 percent of Polish mobile operator Play and might be interested in Netia, Parkiet wrote.

PEKAO

Pekao, Poland's No. 2 lender, will propose a dividend payout at 5.38 zlotys per share, or a total of 1.4 billion zlotys ($443.1 million) from last year's profit, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

GETIN

Shareholders in Polish financial group Getin Holding turned down the demand of its second-largest investor for the group to pay its first ever dividend from last year's earnings, the lender said on Thursday.

PGNIG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has launched a 5-year bond issuance programme worth a total of 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.42 billion) and will issue first tranche of 2 billion zlotys ($632.95 million) by the end of June, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

PGNIG also said it does not plan to recommend a dividend payout from its 2011 profit.

DEBT SUPPLY

The finance ministry is expected to announce the treasury debt supply plan for May at 1300 GMT.

