May 4 A recent opinion piece in the New York
Times resurrected the age-old debate about whether ugly
buildings deserved preservation if deemed historically
important. While the staff and travelers at online travel
advisers Trippy.com (www.trippy.com) may be undecided on that
issue, they can certainly tell you which buildings they'd put on
the list for consideration. Here are their choices for the
World's Top 10 Ugliest Buildings. Reuters has not endorsed this
list:
1. J. Edgar Hoover Building (FBI HQ); Washington, D.C.
This is reason alone to avoid the 10 Most Wanted list.
Situated in the center of the city, this dreary 1970s behemoth
is almost unavoidable. Its days may be numbered as discussions
about the department's relocation are rumored to be swirling
around the capital city.
2. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum; Cleveland, Ohio
Even the architect was unhappy with this one. Upon the
building's completion, a displeased I.M. Pei admitted himself
there's little harmony in these conflicting shapes.
3. Sharp Centre for Design; Toronto, Canada
Although some call it innovative, there are others who call
it intolerable. While the building's black and white squares
combined with pencil-like stilt supports make it look like a
clubhouse for crossword puzzle enthusiasts, this building is
actually part of the Ontario College of Art & Design.
4. Aoyama Technical College; Shibuya, Japan
Ever wondered what you get when you cross a Transformers
figurine, an oil well, and a curling rock? Now you know. The
school's site offers that the building "represents a new
order...through the tolerance of chaos."
5. Geisel Library; University of California, San Diego, CA
This library is one of the best examples of Brutalist
architecture ever built, and that's not a compliment. Named
after Audrey and Theodor Geisel (better known as Dr. Seuss), we
think it would have been a whole lot prettier had its benefactor
also been its architect.
6. Chang Building ("The Elephant Tower"); Bangkok, Thailand
It's not that we think the design is that bad and we even
like the intended humor. It's the half-hearted execution that
turns this potentially fun idea from attraction to eyesore.
7. Epi Apartments; Seattle, Washington
We're all for occasional quirkiness, but in this case we're
not sure how adding a bunch of almost intimidating,
sharp-looking metal shapes onto an otherwise bland building
enhances it. The building's website boldly refers to the
structure as "The center of the center of the universe."
8. Trump Tower; New York City, New York
When it was completed in the early 80s it was considered the
signature building of its time...and that's part of the problem.
Downright dull on the outside, dizzyingly gaudy on the inside,
this outdated building is generally only visited by tourists as
it is almost universally avoided by actual New Yorkers.
9. The Pixel Buildling; Melbourne, Australia
Yes, the building is carbon neutral, but how many Olympic
mascot pins had to die to make it? While we love that the
building is self-sufficient (they even collect their own rain
water on the roof), we just wish it were a tad more subtle.
10. Royal National Theatre; London, U.K.
Yes, Shakespeare wrote that "All the world's a stage..." but
he might not have had he lived to see 1970s. While we love the
idea of the theatre and the world-class productions mounted
here, our feelings don't quite extend to the actual building.
