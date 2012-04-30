WARSAW, April 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
MONETARY POLICY
Poland will face increasing problems with maintaining
economic growth in the long run, despite a relatively low level
of real interest rates, Monetary Policy Council member Jerzy
Hausner wrote in an article co-authored by former finance
minister Miroslaw Gronicki.
DNB NORD
DnB Nord, the Polish arm of Norway's biggest bank DNB
, will announce a new strategy next week assuming an
abandonment of the country's retail segment and giving up on
plans to launch services for small and medium-sized firms, Puls
Biznesu wrote citing a source at the bank.
SHALE GAS
Poland's shale gas reserves might amount to 1-3 billion
cubic metres, a few times more than estimated in a state study
from March, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote in a comment to a
report by Canada's LNG Energy on estimates of resource
volumes at its three licences in the Baltic basin.
SWEETER BID FOR EM&F
Czech private equity group Penta Investments and investment
group Eastbridge raised their joint bid for Polish retailer
Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) on Friday, valuing the
group at nearly 1.1 billion zlotys ($349 million).
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.