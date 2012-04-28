BRUSSELS, April 28 Belgium will appoint the former chief executive of financial group Fortis, now known as Ageas, as the new CEO of bailed-out bank Dexia , Belgian daily De Morgen reported on Saturday.

Karel De Boeck, who took over as the head of Fortis at the height of the credit crunch in late 2008, after the group was split up and partially sold to France's BNP Paribas, will be appointed to the board of directors as early as next week, De Morgen said, citing government sources.

In a second step, De Boeck will be appointed as the new CEO, replacing incumbent Pierre Mariani, the newspaper said.

Dexia was rescued for a second time last October, with Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and assets steadily being sold off. It is set to become a holding of bonds with state guarantees covering its borrowing.

Dexia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Catherine Evans)